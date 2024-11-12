RuPaul’s Drag Race star and trans icon Monica Beverly Hillz has broken her silence on alleged ‘ex’ Josh Seiter’s recent stunt of ‘pretending’ to be a trans woman.

Seiter first appeared on the American reality television series The Bachelorette in 2015, and was eliminated in week one; he later came out as bisexual in 2023.

The former reality star then seemingly ‘died‘ that same year, with a ‘hacker’ reportedly to blame for posting a message to Seiter’s socials. It was reported the same day that Seiter was “alive and well”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Monica Beverly Hillz, who first appeared on season five of the show (and was the first contestant to come out as trans during filming) claimed at the time that he had faked his own death, and that she dated him for three weeks shortly before (via EW).

Seiter replied and said that this was a “ridiculous accusation made up by somebody with nothing better to do with their time”.

In recent weeks, Seiter has again made an unfortunate name for himself by ‘coming out’ as a trans woman, and then revealing it to be a hoax in a “social experiment to expose woke culture” and “own the libs”.

You may like to watch

The hoax has been addressed in a TikTok video criticising Seiter double standards for ridiculing trans women after allegedly dating one – and Hillz has now broken her silence on it, too.

In a video originally posted to TikTok, and reposted to X by @elijahdaniel, an explanation video by user @0o0etheral0o0 explains Seiter’s tumultuous history with Hillz.

“I remember when you got dumped for being a clout chaser by actual trans woman, Monica Beverly Hillz, of RuPaul’s Drag Race” the user says.

“The crazy part is, when Monica called you out [for ‘faking your own death’]… you insisted you never even dated her,” they added. “Which is a major switch up from the breakup post you had made months earlier.”

The TikTok shows several screenshots seemingly confirming the pair’s relationship, including ones published by Entertainment Weekly in 2023. Out Magazine also ran a story on a ‘date night snap’ between the pair a few weeks prior from August that year.

One screenshot from what appears to be Seiter’s Instagram Story reads, “Me and Monica have decided to go our separate ways,” suggesting that they were in a relationship.

Josh Seiter also allegedly had Hillz’s Instagram profile tagged in his during the period in which they were ‘dating.’

Replying to the video, Hillz replied, “This!!!! Whoever She is, Tell her I said “Thank You “ for this!” referencing the explanation of the timeline of events.

She then followed up by adding, “[This] is something I don’t wish upon anyone… Took me a whole year to finally talk about it.”

Thank you so much is something I don’t wish upon anyone took me a whole year to finally talk about it — MBH ✨ (@MonicaBHillz) November 11, 2024

Seiter has not publicly responded to Hillz since he began his ‘hoax’. The reality TV personality posted over 131 Instagram posts and 100 reels trying to ‘convince’ people that he was trans, eventually revealing on an episode of Blaze TV’s Prime Time with Alex Stein on Tuesday (15 October) that this was to trick “gullible and delusional” leftists.

Hillz made history by becoming the first contestant to come out as trans while filming the main segment of the show for Drag Race in 2013. She later returned for All Stars 8.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.