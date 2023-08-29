The Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter is ‘alive and well’

Josh Seiter, a former contestant of The Bachelorette, has confirmed he is “alive and well” after a false death announcement was posted on his hacked account.

Seiter, who is bisexual, appeared in season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, competing for the heart of Kaitlyn Bristow.

On Tuesday (29 August), the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share that he is still “alive and well”, despite a message stating the contrary being shared on his profile due to his account being hacked over the last 24-hours.

In the video, he described the hacker’s actions as someone playing a “cruel joke” and mocking his mental illness and the struggles he’s gone through with “depression” and “suicide attempts”.

Seiter apologised for any hurt caused with the post and said: “I am going to do all I can with my team to try and identify who is behind this”.

The reality TV star said he will update his followers as more facts come in.

Multiple publications had reported in the early hours of Tuesday that Seiter had died following a Instagram post stating: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing.”

Days before the hacked post of his alleged death was reported on, Seiter shared a post that read: “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

Seiter was eliminated in week one of The Bachelorette alongside fellow competitors Ryan McDill, Brady Toops, Shawn Evans, David Cox, and Bradley Cox.

Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org), or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in America can contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by texting 988 (988lifeline.org).