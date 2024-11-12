Law Roach has said he wants to be a permanent judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and we are begging Mama Ru to make this happen.

The celebrity stylist first made his Drag Race debut on season 16 of the reality competition series, and he didn’t come to play. Roach famously criticised Plasma and praised Plane Jane for creating an “immaculate” ice skating costume using her competition’s leftover fabric.

He said on the series: “Plasma, if I would have saw [Jane] using the same fabric to create that? I’d literally punch that b**** in the throat.”

The star, who frequently styles none other than icon Zendaya, made quite an impression on the series. Now, viewers are calling for Roach to be a permanent addition to the Drag Race judging panel, which sees RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and one of three rotating judges Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison.

In response to the public outcry for more Roach goodness on the show, the styling icon has confirmed that he “would definitely do it”, if he were asked.

“First of all, I’ve always loved RuPaul [Charles],” he told Gay Times. “30 years ago, she [said] the same thing. ‘If you don’t love yourself, how in the hell could you love someone else?’,” he said, referencing RuPaul’s iconic phrase.

“Also, to bring an underground art form to the mainstream and the masses the way she’s done it is incredible,” Roach reflected. “When we look back and look at people who actually changed the world and our generation, you have to mention Ru.

“For me to walk into that establishment and to see it in person, her and Michelle Visage, their relationship and the friendship they’ve had for years and that loyalty, you can just tell that Ru is just a good person.”