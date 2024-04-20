RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 just crowned a winner, baby

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 has crowned a winner in a fierce finale.

Warning: sickening spoilers ahead.

After 15 episodes of jaw-dropping lipsyncs, some of the best challenges the show has ever seen, drag delusion and Plane Jane waging psychological warfare on her competitors, RuPaul has crowned Nymphia Wind as its 16th Drag Race winner – to stand alongside the likes of Sasha Colby, Willow Pill and Symone.

Following last week’s lipsync LaLaPaRuza smackdown and a runway for all of season 16’s queens, the top three queens of the season – Plane, Sapphira Cristál and Nymphia Wind – all took to the stage to follow in the footsteps of season 15’s finale by performing their own bespoke numbers for the crowd.

The queens also received final critiques from the panel of judges following their numbers, and a chance to address their younger selves.

Nymphia’s number – “Queen of Wind” – featured a gorgeous cultural outfit that revealed into a pastel bodysuit fit for the dance break that Nymphia put it through. The performance’s highlight saw the banana pop goddess employ her sleeves as capes in a wind machine.

For the second number of the evening, Plane Jane performed “Bodysuit”; an ode to the ‘authentic’ Russian hooker’s penchant for form fitting clothing. The four-time challenge-winner scored extra points for one bodysuit revealing into exactly the same one in different colours.

For the third and final of the top three’s performance, Sapphira Cristál performed the aptly named “Slue Foot”. The queen – widely considered the frontrunner of the final – served opera, dance and humour for an unforgettable number.

But following all three performances, it was tray tables up and seatbelt lights on for our iconic villain, Plane Jane, as she was given the all clear for takeoff by Ru and told to sashay away from the competition. All Stars, when?

Following a montage of mothers – biological, adoptive, drag and others – looking after their kids, season 15’s winner Sasha Colby performed “Her” by Megan Thee Stallion, before dazzling in a step down look to prove once again why she snatched the crown.

The Drag Race finale also crowned two Miss Congenialities for the first time ever, with Xunami Muse and finalist Sapphira Cristál usurping season 15’s Malaysia Babydoll Foxx from the throne.

Following Plane’s departure, it was down to our banana goddess Nymphia Wind and mother superior Sapphira Cristál to fight for the crown in one last lipsync.

Spoilers ahead! ⚠️ The top two battle it out for the CROWN to "Padam Padam" by @KylieMinogue! 👑 What'd you think? 👇 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/PDUBA6zpod — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 20, 2024

Performing to “Padam Padam” by the one and only Kylie Minogue, Sapphira and Nymphia went head to head – but despite not having lipsynced all season, one finalist gained the edge.

After a nail-biting fight for the crown, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 16, and America’s Next Drag Superstar was announced as… Nymphia Wind!

As any fan of the show is aware, the Drag Race wheel never stops turning; though season 16 has come to an end, PinkNews has the All Stars 9 and Global All Stars cast lists available – and a teaser for All Stars 9 aired during the finale has revealed a 17 May premiere date for the former.

For now, Nymphia Wind reigns supreme, and the world is at peace.

The Drag Race season 16 finale is now streaming on WOW Presents Plus.