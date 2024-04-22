Get ready to game, set, slay! Challengers is just days away from its UK and US cinema release date, and Law Roach has already declared that tennis-core is the bisexual fashion statement of spring.

Luca Guadagnino’s new tennis drama has already been praised in its early reviews as “deeply horny” with “enormous bisexual energy”.

The movie follows former tennis star Tashi Duncan, played by Zendaya, as she tries to coach husband Art (Mike Faist, who appeared last year in a stage adaptation of Brokeback Mountain) out of his losing streak. God’s Own Country and The Crown star Josh O’Connor also appears in the “tennis threesome” drama.

In anticipation of the film’s release, celebrity stylist Roach – who is famously behind Zendaya’s red carpet looks, including her very on-brand tennis-style fashion choices for the movie’s press run – is now encouraging movie-goers to don their white miniskirts and low-top trainers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on 18 April, the fashion mogul announced a “tennis-core” outfit challenge for cinema-goers. “I would love, love, love for when you go to see the film [on] April 26th, that you wear your tennis-core. April 26th, Challengers movie, I want you all decked out in tennis-core only.”

Asking fans to use the hashtag, #TashiMadeMeWearIt when posting their very own tennis core outfits for the movie, he added that he’s going to repost some of his favourite looks. “I’m also going to judge your outfits, maybe…Maybe not.”

With #tenniscore nearing 100,000 views on TikTok as of last year, it’s clear that the trend isn’t going anywhere. It joins other pop culture-inspired fashion trends like “Barbiecore” following the Barbie movie release and “Neo-Posh Boy” after Saltburn’s cult release.

Whether you’re serving on or off the court, tennis-core outfits see hues like white, cream, pale yellow, navy blue and black – which all provide a contrast to the green court. Think pleated skirts, V-neck jumpers, polo shirts and visors, which will surely become a spring-time wardrobe staple.

In terms of accessorising, the “quiet luxury” trend can easily be applied to a “tennis-core” look. Add gold watches, pearl necklaces, a pair of minimalistic gold hoop earrings, and a reusable Stanley cup to keep hydrated out there.