The presidential election (5 Nov) saw convicted felon Donald Trump win a second term in the White House, prompting a wave of fears for the safety of LGBTQ+ people and other minority groups.

Among America’s current hot-button issues are the treatment of trans people and queer performers; as such, alumni of RuPaul’s Drag Race have been taking to social media to air their fears – and air stark warnings for Donald Trump and his supporters.

Luxx Noir London, a finalist on season fifteen of the flagship franchise issued a lengthy statement on X, writing that the result was “truly disheartening”, but that the queer community “haven’t allowed adversity to stop us from fighting for what we believe in and we shouldn’t start now.”

She added: “These are the cards we’ve been dealt and we CANNOT let them define us or our existence. The fight isn’t over.”

Season 14’s Jasmine Kennedie, who came out as trans during an Untucked episode on her season, wrote: “To my trans community, I’m sorry our country had failed us, I’m sorry that hate is deeply rooted in this country.

“Trump spent most of his ad revenue in anti trans ads, and it worked unfortunately. But we must stick together, stay safe, and protect each other these next 4 years.”

Her season sister Daya Betty took to X to say: “What scares the f**k out of me is that we have people in this country that openly believe it is okay to act like f**king racist, homophobic, misogynistic lunatics with no consequence.”

BACKWARDS ASS COUNTRY 😡 — DeJa “Muggiana Grande” Skye (@DeJaSkye) November 6, 2024

Denali – who Drag Race fans might be seeing on their screens again sooner rather than later – wrote a simple “i love you all, I’m so sorry,” as well as retweeting the details of several crisis hotlines.

All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé, whose account is currently on private, called America a “backwards ass country”, while season 14’s Bosco, who came out as trans after her season aired, wrote a desperate plea on the back of the results.

“We can rightfully point out the flaws of the Democrat’s campaign until we are blue in the face but the fact is the Republicans ran a f**king god awful garbage campaign filled with nonstop controversies and a sundowning felon candidate but still won,” she said. “This is what “America” wanted.”

They used transphobia as a cornerstone for their campaign and won by millions. I can’t help but feel that the majority of citizens in this country are my literal enemy. — Bosco (@hereisbosco) November 6, 2024

Girl what — Joey Jay (IS GAY) ✨ (@joeyjayisgay) November 6, 2024

Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney also offered support with varying levels of expletives to their American sisters.

The season one winner wrote: “What a s**t way to wake up. My heart goes to all my friends and family in America who have to endure this for 4 years. Stay strong, stay safe,” while Lawrence added: “F**cking scum.”

Bob the Drag Queen jokingly blamed Moo Deng, who reportedly ‘predicted‘ Trump’s win the day before, with season 13’s Gottmik writing a more serious take on the results.

“Remember we aren’t going anywhere. Turn to each other. Contact your local lgbt centers for help when needed. Stay strong! There’s always a way through,” she posted.

I blame Moo Deng — Woke Man In A Dress (@thatonequeen) November 6, 2024

I just don't understand? I don't get it, this country really is so fucking backwards! land of the free my fucking ass! how does he have that many supporters after everything he's done? wow. — KANDY MUSE (@TheKandyMuse) November 6, 2024

And there were warning for Trump supporters too – not least from season 14 icon Kornbread.

“This for Trump Supporters and Trump Supporters only,” the queen wrote.

“Everyone else can keep scrolling! Ummm hoe don’t let that man being in office give you false confidence thinking you can walk around bothering folks like yall superior. I keep something sharp under my wig. So keep it cute.”

And current reigning All Stars winner Angeria Paris VanMicheals added: “So the questions are…. what’s happens now? Will we as a community be safe?? Will I still be able to do drag and have places to perform?? Will everything that I’ve worked so hard to build be taken away??”

So the questions are…. what’s happens now? Will we as a community be safe?? Will I still be able to do drag and have places to perform?? Will everything that I’ve worked so hard to build be taken away?? pic.twitter.com/fokvOKR9Y0 — Angeria “The Queen” VanMicheals (@Angeriavm) November 6, 2024

Donald Trump’s presidency presents a very real list of fears for LGBTQ+ Americans; check out what his return to the White House might mean for queer citizens here.

