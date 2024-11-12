Drag Race icons to star in Werq The World 2025 tour

Werq The World Tour is returning to the UK and Europe in 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

Some of the most iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race stars will appear in the brand new show heading to venues in Europe next spring.

The latest edition of the Werq The World Tour will take fans “behind the velvet ropes of the most exclusive awards show in herstory”.

The upcoming show will feature season nine winner Sasha Velour as the host, alongside fan favourites as pop icons.

This includes Derrick Barry as Britney Spears, Jaida Essence Hall as Beyoncé, Jorgeous as Jennifer Lopez, Roxxxy Andrews as Mariah Carey and Vanessa Vanjie as Rihanna.

Plus each city will have a surprise guest from your local Drag Race franchise during the show.

The tour will begin in the UK and Ireland, with shows planned for Swansea, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Birmingham.

The queens will then stop off in the likes of Amsterdam, Oslo, Berlin, Antwerp, Paris, Milan and Vienna across April.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for the Werq The World Tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Werq The World Tour tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at from 10am local time on 15 November via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.nl / ticketmaster.ch / ticketmaster.be / ticketmaster.fr

Fans can sign up for an exclusive presale via vossevents.com. You’ll need to choose your preferred city from the list and sign up with your email.

You’ll then be sent an exclusive presale link to access the presale from 10am on 13 November.

For other presales taking place, including local venue presales, you can check your preferred listing below.