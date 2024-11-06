Maluma announces 2025 European tour dates and ticket details.

Maluma has announced details of a headline European tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The Latin star will perform 12 arena shows across the continent as part of his +PRETTY +DIRTY TOUR.

It will begin on 15 March in Barcelona and head to the likes of London, Rotterdam, Brussels, Paris, Oberhausen and Munich.

Other dates include Zurich, Bologna, Luxembourg and Madrid, with the tour finishing up in Lisbon on 6 April.

He confirmed on social media that it’s part of a world tour, with more dates to be announced for countries across the globe.

You may like to watch

This year has seen the singer release singles “Bling Bling”, “Lollipop” and “Contrato”, which followed up his 2023 album, Don Juan.

He’s also recently revealed that a new single, “Cosas Pendientes” will be released on 21 November, which is expected to be lifted from a new album.

He teased the track on Instagram, posting a video of himself with a new buzzcut hairstyle, alongside the caption: “Lo que ustedes pidieron/What you asked for”.

Ahead of Maluma tickets going on sale for his 2025 European tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How do I get Maluma tickets for his 2025 tour?

They will go on general sale at 10am local time on 8 November via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.nl / ticketmaster.be / ticketmaster.fr / eventim.de

For presale information you can check your local listing below.