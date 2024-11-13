Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have announced they are expecting their first baby together, with the actress already the ultimate LGBTQ+ ally parent to three kids.

Fox, who came out as bisexual in 2009, explained that she has always encouraged her kids to be themselves and has provided age-appropriate books about gender identity to all of them.

She also rightly stands by her children over their self-expression and fashion choices. Especially her child Noah, who Fox explained liked to wear dresses.

Fox told Glamour UK in 2022: “Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is.”

She continued: “Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.

“And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality.”

You may like to watch

The star explained that she “incorporated” these values into her children’s “daily lives”. This started when “they were very young” so they could grow up without feeling like they were “weird or strange or different”.

Last year, the Jennifer’s Body star hit back in defence of her inclusive parenting in a scathing Instagram post after a former Congressional candidate claimed that Fox “forced” her kids to “wear girls’ clothes”.

The Transformers star did not stay silent as Robby Starbuck, who ran to represent Tennessee’s fifth Congressional district in 2022, compared her parenting to “child abuse”.

Fox advised Starbuck to “never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretence.”

She wrote in response: “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.

“I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here,” she stated.

“You f***ed with the wrong witch.”

Megan Fox’s kids

Fox is already a parent to three children, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight. She co-parents her kids with ex-husband, actor and podcaster Brian Austin Green.

Fox is welcoming her fourth child with Kelly. This will be their first child together since opening up about their devastating miscarriage in 2023.

Fox said of her rainbow baby: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”

Fox addressed her miscarriage in two of the poems featured in her collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. Fox was at 10 weeks gestation when she sadly miscarried.

If this story has affected you, call or text the M + A Hotline for miscarriage and abortion support from a clinician between 8 am EST to 1 am EST on 1-833-246-2632.

