Megan Fox reveals heartbreaking miscarriage

Megan Fox has revealed she had a miscarriage 10 weeks into their pregnancy. In an interview with Good Morning America to support the release of her brand new poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Megan opened up about her devastating pregnancy loss with Machine Gun Kelly.

The 37-year-old actress, who has been with the Mainstream Sellout singer since 2020, discusses miscarriage in two of the poems featured in the collection.

Speaking with the Good Morning America about her pregnancy loss for the first time, she said: “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life.

“I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

Over the course of the 80 poems included in Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Fox also candidly shares her experience with abusive relationships.

“I just think it was something inside of me that had to come out because it was gonna make me sick,” she explained.

“This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir but throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships.

“I’ve only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy with, I guess we could say, [some] who were horrific people and also very famous, very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people.”

The actress she wants her work of poetry to show other women that they are not alone and to “put it into art makes it useful to other people”.

“And so, you don’t just suffer with it on your own,” she said.