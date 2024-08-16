You Don’t Mess with the Zohan star Rob Schneider has asked his daughter Elle King after she criticised his parenting and recent anti-LGBTQ+ comments

King also addressed their dynamic in her childhood, saying she no longer wanted to speak to him.

Grammy-Award-nominated singer Elle King recently appeared on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, where she spoke out against her father’s comments about the LGBTQ+ community and drag performers.

The divisive comedian responded by telling former Fox News host Tucker Carlson: “It’s fun being a parent, isn’t it?

“Elle, I love you. I wish I was the father in my twenties that you needed. Clearly, I wasn’t. I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings. I love you completely and I love you entirely.

“I just want you to be well and happy with your beautiful baby, Lucky. I wish you the best. I feel terrible. I don’t take anything you say personally.”

@tuckercarlson Rob Schneider opens up about his strained relationship with daughter, Elle King. See the full interview on Thursday. ♬ original sound – Tucker Carlson

Asked why he wasn’t hitting back at his daughter’s comments, Schneider replied: “If you love someone completely… all I want for her is to be happy and to heal from this.”

The former Saturday Night Live star found himself in hot water after he wrote on X/Twitter that the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics “disrespects Christianity and celebrates Satan” through its inclusion of drag performers.

His daughter publicly said she disagreed with his opinions, saying on the podcast: “You’re talking out of your a** and you’re talking s**t about drag and… anti-gay rights. And it’s like, get f**cked.”

She also claimed that her father “sent her to fat camp” when she was a child. “I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and didn’t lose any weight,” the Ex’s and Oh’s hit-maker said.

