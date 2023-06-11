American actor Megan Fox has hit back after a former Congressional candidate claimed that she “forced” her children to “wear girls’ clothes” in a furious Instagram post.

The Transformers star was not going to stay silent while her parenting was compared to “child abuse” by Robby Starbuck, who ran to represent Tennessee’s fifth Congressional district in 2022 and spends his time regularly posting attacks on the LGBTQ+ community via Twitter.

Starbuck has shared his anti-LGBTQ+ outrage about a range of issues, from gender-affirming care to children’s animated show Peppa Pig celebrating Pride and Bud Light partnering with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

In a post on Thursday (8 June), Starbuck wrote: “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park.

“I saw two of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them.

“It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

Fox responded to Starbuck’s claims on Instagram, sharing a grid post of his tweet on Saturday (10 June) with the caption: “Hey @robbystarbuck, I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser but let me teach you something …

“Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretence.”

Fox has three children – Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six – with ex-husband, actor and podcaster Brian Austin Green.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star continued: “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.

“I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here,’ she stated.

“You f***ed with the wrong witch.”

Fox’s fans were quick to support her, with one posting: “Let kids express themselves however they want. If you can’t support your kids self-expression, consider not having kids.

Too many kids going hungry, living the system, facing gun violence, lacking in housing … and y’all are mad someone’s kids wear whatever they want.

“People want to act like these are good old traditional values. What about the good old tradition of minding your business?”

Another simply commented: “TELL EM QUEEN.”

The children’s father, Green, has also weighed in, telling TMZ that the story is false and engineered by someone “with selfish motives”.

“It’s a totally bogus story,” Green said. “There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not.

“This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives, that does not care about negatively affecting a parent-child relationship.”

Green ended his comment with a last parting shot: “As a society I hope we continue to push to be better. This Robby Starbuck person is full of s**t, and I have no idea who he is.”

Fox has previously spoken out about her parenting style, sharing how she supports her eldest son, Noah, with Glamour magazine in 2022.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” the Jennifer’s Body star said.

“Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality.

“So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”