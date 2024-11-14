Tom Daley has revealed that he wants to be a “workout expert” on Queer Eye, and we’re begging for Netflix to make this happen.

Fans are gearing up for some more Fab Five goodness after the streaming platform recently dropped the trailer for season nine. And hoping to join in with the series’ fun and drama is none other than Olympic diver Daley.

On Wednesday (13 November), cast member Tan France re-posted the trailer to his Instagram feed. “A sneak peek at what’s to come on Season 9. We cannot wait for you to fall in love with our beautiful Vegas heroes.

“And come see us, live, next month. We have such a fun show planned for you all. Check out our stories for city/ticket info,” France captioned the clip.

In the comments, the athlete – who came out publicly at 19 – chimed in and appeared to tell the Fab Five member that he was seriously interested in joining the series.

“Call when you need a workout expert,” he commented. To this, France replied: “@tomdaley just come along for a season. The heroes will be overjoyed!” We sincerely hope the Netflix gods were lurking around the post.

Fans are already excited at the prospect of Daley potentially joining the dream team, with one replying: “I am 1000% here for this!” Another wrote, “Please make this happen!!” while a third echoed, “Oh YESSS”.

Daley recently announced his retirement from diving competitively after winning a silver medal at this summer’s Olympics in Paris. The five-time Olympic medal winner said that he was “emotional” being on the diving board at the Olympics for the final time, but that it felt like “the right time to call it a day”.

The LGBTQ+ advocate said to British Vogue at the time: “It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive.

“But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.”