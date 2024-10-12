Another day, another lip-sync. The most recent queen to be eliminated on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 6 has revealed that Chanel O’Conor “was there” for her during a difficult day, saying “she’s got a heart of gold”.

Warning: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK spoilers ahead.

The Folkstone, Kent native Dita Garbo – who uses she/they pronouns in drag – marked the second contestant to leave season 6 after their acting chops and a self-professed “iconic” lip sync against Kiki Snatch failed to capture the hearts of the judging panel.

Speaking to PinkNews, Dita said there was an expectation from her fellow Drag Race contestants that she and Kiki had to serve during their performance of “Girls on Film” by Duran Duran. Of course, lead singer Simon Le Bon was present for the performance.

“When Kiki and I both knew that we were going to be lip-syncing against each other, I think all the girls were expecting an iconic lip-sync because they knew that we’re both performers,” she said. “I think we delivered on that.”

Despite being the oldest contestant on season 6, the 47-year-old was thankful for the opportunity to prove herself amid those perhaps newer to the industry. “It’s an honour to be the oldest and also show that I’m just as relevant as any of the youngsters,” they said. “I’m the oldest youngest-looking queen, darling!”

You may like to watch

Dita shared with the girls that she was having a difficult time during filming, as it was the anniversary of her mother’s death. The drag performer said: “The night before we filmed that, I was really in my head about stuff knowing what that next day was going to be.”

Although she was called out for being negative by Kyran Thrax, it was Chanel who helped her through her difficulties. “Chanel was the person that was there and she was the only person that I’d spoken to about it. She was the only queen that actually knew what was going on in my head, so she was totally the right person to come over to me,” they explained.

“She comes across sometimes as a little raunchy and rude, but she’s got a heart of gold,” Dita said of her co-star.

If Dita had gone the distance, she would have had a stellar Snatch Game character to perform. “My snatch game character would have been the tooth fairy, but a wretched tooth fairy,” she admitted.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues every Thursday on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from 9 pm.