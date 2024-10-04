A RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 6 star has been forced to leave the series due to an injury, telling fellow contestants on the show that it was “not the way I wanted to leave”.

Warning: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK spoilers ahead.

Season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK started last week and saw 12 assembled glamazons being whisked away to the set of the series. A dozen divas have started to put their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the test for RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and British national treasures Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

But one of the drag artists has had to leave the show prematurely due to an injury. Mid-way through episode two, which arrived on 3 October, Australian drag queen Saki Yew had to leave the show due to a knee injury.

One of the season 6 drag queens suffered from a painful knee injury. (BBC)

The Melbourne, Australia-raised star – who described her drag as “Australian showgirl glamour, mixed with high-energy Filipino sass and a sprinkle of Northern wit and realness” – entered The Werk Room via crutches in episode two to tell her comrades the sad news.

Saki said: “I hurt my knee quite bad, so it hurts to walk.” The star explained that the injury occurred after she slipped whilst “getting into the shower… and knocked my knee onto the wall”.

“I’m actually going to say goodbye to you. I’m gutted because it’s not the way I wanted to leave, but I have to be smart about this and really just look after my body.”

During the episode’s confessional, Saki said: “I can hardly walk. There’s a lot of swelling. No walking, no running, no dancing, and definitely no heels.

“This is my decision. I have to repair and heal. It was short, but it was just amazing to be [in] season 6 with these sisters.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, and Stan.