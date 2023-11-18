David Tennant stars in Doctor Who sketch for Children in Need 

Trans ally David Tennant has appeared in a Doctor Who sketch to raise money for BBC’s Children in Need.

On Friday (17 November), the live appeal show, which has raised more than £33 million so far, saw Tennant once again take up the role of Time Lord.

In the five-minute clip, created by Russell T Davies, Tennant’s Tardis accidentally appears at the “genesis of the Daleks” – the enemy of the Doctor.

Actor Mawaan Rizwan is then seen brainstorming a name for the newly-invented Dalek, with not much success, before Tennant crashes into and breaks the Dalek’s arm with his Tardis.

Tennant swings open the door of the Tardis and says: “Hello, just passing by because I got a bit lost, it’s funny 60 minutes ago I was this really brilliant woman and now I’ve got this old face back again. I mean, why.”

Noticing the damage done to the Dalek he adds: “Oh, I’m sorry, I am so, so sorry, I think I broke this multi-clawed adaptable …what is it? Oh, that’s a Dalek.”

Rizwan responds: “Good word, Dalek. Yes, that’s it.”

Tennant adds: “I’m lucky, I wasn’t exterminated…Wait do you mean this is the genesis of the Daleks?

“I was never ever here!”

Tennant then hands a plunger from his Tardis to Rizwan which according to the Doctor Who official X page was the “The origins of the iconic Dalek arm”.

His eventful return to the Tardis follows Queer Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa revealing that he’ll star alongside Tennant when he takes the lead in Doctor Who later this month.

At the end of November, three 60th anniversary special episodes will air, featuring Tennant as the Doctor, and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.