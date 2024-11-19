Coldplay’s Chris Martin has shown 57,000 people how easy it is to respect pronouns in an adorable fan interaction at a show in Auckland, New Zealand.

The “Viva La Vida” hitmakers played to a sold-out crowd at Eden Park on Wednesday (13 November), Friday (15 November), and Saturday (16 November) as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

During one incredible fan interaction, trans advocate Martin picked out an audience member from the crowd and sang an impromptu song to them. Initially starting the lyrics with, “Okay my beautiful sister,” the concertgoer shook their head and held up their phone which appeared to read, “I’m nonbinary.”

To this, the “Yellow” singer swiftly responded with: “Oh, I’m so sorry.” He quickly changed the lyrics to the song and then sang: “Okay, you beautiful person/ That’s all I wanted to say.

“Thanks for coming to our show./Telling me what I should already know./Representing LGBTQIA.”

The reaction to the fan-shared video has been overwhelmingly positive, with one fan explaining that it really is that easy to respect other people’s pronouns.

“I love how easily he just corrected and moved on, it’s that simple people,” one fan wrote. Another echoed: “Chris Martin showing that it’s SOO easy to just respect someone’s pronouns.”

“Perfect example of catch it, correct it, and move on,” wrote a third.

The band performed for 57,000 people at Eden Park, Auckland. (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Coldplay’s tour began in 2022 and has sold more than nine million tickets worldwide, with the group performing hits like “Paradise”, “Adventure of a Lifetime”, “A Sky Full of Stars”, “Fix You” and many more.

The group have wrapped up their Australia and New Zealand tour dates and are set to return to Europe to headline their only shows in the continent next summer at London’s Wembley Stadium and Hull’s Craven Park Stadium.