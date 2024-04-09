Ricky Martin is the latest celebrity guest judge to be pulled on-stage at Madonna’s Celebration Tour, and fans are seriously thirsty after looking at his crotch.

The 52-year-old singer was invited onto the stage by the superstar at the Miami concert of her critically-acclaimed tour for the ballroom segment of the performance. This portion of Madonna’s concert sees dancers strutting their stuff down the runway before receiving scores from Madonna and an interchangeable celebrity guest judge.

And it seems that Martin was really “Livin’ la Vida Loca” as he appeared to get a little too into the role. The newly-divorced star appeared to be aroused by the backing dancers’ impressive costumes, according to TMZ.

Wait a minute Ricky Martin is that a ….. 😱 pic.twitter.com/VRKO1kRRYZ — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 8, 2024

The dancers started to grind on the “She Bangs” hitmaker’s lap as fans watched on, and pointed out what was apparently happening down under. “Wait a minute Ricky Martin is that a…”, one fan questioned on X, while another added: “Omg what did I just watch, Ricky Martin living his best life and I am totally here for it, yes honey.” A third commented: “A little excited you are…”

While Martin didn’t exactly address his alleged excitement in the downstairs department, he did take a moment on his own Instagram to share a clip of what he got up to on stage. He captioned the video: “Thank you @madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party!

“You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW!,” he concluded.

You may like to watch

Martin has been candid about his recent divorce from Jwan Yosef, whom he was married to for six years. Although the news only surfaced recently, he admitted that their choice to separate is “not a recent decision” which actually harks back to “pre-pandemic”.

The Puerto Rican singer revealed in a joint statement on Instagram last month that he and Swedish-Syrian artist Yosef had decided to end their marriage but would continue to co-parent their children.

A month later, Martin has opened up about the pair’s decision to split, telling a journalist from Telemundo (translation via Hola!) that the former couple had “already gone through a grieving process” by the time their statement was released last month.

“Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision”, he said.

“We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic.”