Dua Lipa has shared her insights into the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate with a powerful message celebrating the “free, true and proud” queer community.

The Grammy award-winning “New Rules” hitmaker has long been an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, criticising Qatar for its track record on human rights in the lead up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and calling out fellow artist DaBaby, who collaborated on the remix for her track “Levitating”, for making homophobic comments.

So it’s not surprising that, during an exclusive interview with Vogue France, the Barbie star reaffirmed her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Homophobia and transphobia are neighbours of misogyny,” she told the publication. “Many people, deep down, are just scared of themselves.

“The freedom of others forces them to come to terms with something they are too scared to express. The beauty of a free, true and proud being paralyses them.”

The 28-year-old pop star’s comments come as musicians including Kiss’ Paul Stanley, Alice Cooper, Ne-Yo and Carlos Santana have sparked backlash for their contentious remarks about the trans community.

Many fans have praised the English-Albanian star for her powerful words.

“She’s 100 per cent right,” one fan agreed. “Homophobes [and] transphobes seethe at the fact that queer and trans people are able to do what they will never be able to, which is live life on their own terms and for THEMSELVES.”

“People who bind themselves to live within the parameters of what’s socially acceptable out of fear of retribution will always despise those who allow themselves to live as they truly are. love Dua for speaking out on this,” another added.

Lipa joins fellow high profile allies in offering visible and vocal support of the LGBTQ+ community during a time when their rights and protections are increasingly under attack.

In August alone, Irish folk-rock singer Hozier spoke about the importance of ‘solidarity’ with the LGBTQ+ community, while country singer Morgan Wade has filmed a music video featuring Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards as her love interest.

Wade took to Instagram to state that while the video might seem tongue-in-cheek, it’s making a serious point.

“It’s campy and fun – but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space,” she wrote. “Thank you @davidmcclisterphotography for seeing this through. @kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I’m proud of that. Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love.”