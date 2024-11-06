Trevor Project sees huge increase in crisis calls leading up to the election

The Trevor Project has seen a huge increase in calls to its crisis line in the lead up to the 2024 US election, citing anti-LGBTQ+ politics as the reason behind the surge.

The LGBTQ+ charity – which is focused on suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth – shared that in the days leading up to election day on Tuesday (5 November) it received a wave of calls in which conversation topics related to the election came up.

In a press release, the charity said that conversations on its crisis lines based on key words related to the election rose by nearly 200 per cent on 3-4 November, compared with a couple of days previous between 29 October and 2 November.

Commenting on the trend, CEO of The Trevor Project Jaymes Black said: “In just the past few days, The Trevor Project has seen a nearly 200% increase in conversation topics related to the election across our 24/7 crisis services.

“While alarming, we are not surprised to see that the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ politics of the past few years continue to harm young people’s mental health. 90% of LGBTQ+ young people said recent politics negatively impacted their well-being and, transgender youth have been disproportionately impacted – with new research showing anti-transgender policies increased suicide attempts among transgender youth by as much as 72%.

“The current political environment in the U.S. is heavy, but it is so important for LGBTQ+ young people to know that they do not have to shoulder this weight alone.

“The Trevor Project’s counsellors are here 24/7 for any LGBTQ+ young person who needs support – and we will never stop fighting for your right to be safe, supported, and seen exactly as you are.”

During the election cycle, LGBTQ+ rights have come up again and again and have been used as divisive issues by right-wing politicians to stoke fear and hatred – particularly around trans issues.

The Donald Trump and JD Vance campaign have spent millions on anti-trans ads and pushed false conspiracy theories claim Kamala Harris wants to carry out “transgender operations on “illegal aliens” and that teachers were performing transition surgery on children during the school day.