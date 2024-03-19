Dua Lipa has reflected on her LGBTQ+ allyship, telling Trixie Mattel that “life is way more fun with the gays”.

The Grammy award-winner has long been an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, criticising Qatar for its track record on human rights in the lead up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and calling out fellow artist DaBaby, who collaborated on the remix for her track “Levitating”, for making homophobic comments.

The ‘Houdini’ hitmaker — who is rumoured to be dating fellow actor Callum Turner — was interviewed by the RuPaul’s Drag Race star on 18 March ahead of her upcoming album Radical Optimism. The pair tried their hand at painting the iconic album art, which sees Lipa facing off with a shark in the water.

Among discussing her friendship with gay artist Troye Sivan in the 2024 interview, Mattel also took a moment to reflect on the Barbie star’s support of queer fans and friends.

“So, you’re surrounded by the gays,” Mattel began. “At what point in your life did you realise you have to accept, ‘gay men are going to be around me forever.'”

To this, Lipa responded: “I just love it. There was no ‘accepting’ — I was in it. Life is way more fun with the gays!”

Last year, the singer shared her insight into LGBTQ+ hate, sharing a powerful message in support of the “free, true and proud” queer community.

During an exclusive interview with Vogue France, the singer reaffirmed her support for the queer community.

“Homophobia and transphobia are neighbours of misogyny,” she told the publication. “Many people, deep down, are just scared of themselves.

“The freedom of others forces them to come to terms with something they are too scared to express. The beauty of a free, true and proud being paralyses them.”

Many fans have praised the British-Albanian star for her powerful words.

“She’s 100 per cent right,” one fan agreed at the time. “Homophobes [and] transphobes seethe at the fact that queer and trans people are able to do what they will never be able to, which is live life on their own terms and for THEMSELVES.”