I’m A Celeb star GK Barry has shared the beautifully casual way she came out to her supportive parents, claiming they “just love” her girlfriend.

Host of the Saving Grace podcast and the youngest panellist on ITV’s Loose Women, Grace Keeling, aka GK Barry, has fast become a fan favourite on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after her hilarious cockroach-induced meltdown on the very first episode.

But aside from screaming the jungle down at the first sight of a creepy-crawly, GK Barry has also won fans by speaking about her heartfelt coming-out story, telling campmates about her girlfriend, footballer Ella Rutherford.

Explaining that she came out to her parents recently, the 25-year-old said it was “by accident” that found her girlfriend through a mutual friend and that “I really liked her the first day I met her.”

“I’d mentioned, ‘Oh I’m just going to see my friend Ella’ or ‘I’m staying round Ella’s’ so they’d heard her name,” she said about her parents, adding that they had asked who Ella was when they visited her house.

“Oh, she’s my girlfriend”, she said she told her parents, to which they simply replied, “Oh, cool.”

“They just love her, never had an issue with it,” GK Barry continued, adding that she’s “always known” her parents would accept her sexuality.

“To be fair I feel like the closet may have been glass,” she joked. “They’ve always said whoever you end up with we do not care, boy or girl we don’t care, as long as they’re not a d**k.”

Fellow campmate, journalist Jane Moore, added: “All you ever want is for your kids to be happy, it doesn’t matter who it’s with.”

Barry is in the jungle alongside Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, WAG Coleen Rooney, former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos and McFly star Danny Jones.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

