Elon Musk condemned for sharing vile anti-LGBTQ+, anti-feminist, anti-vax meme

Billionaire troll Elon Musk has been accused of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric after sharing a pathetic meme mocking queer people, Black Lives Matter and COVID vaccines.

Twitter users called out Musk after he shared a ‘They Brainwashed You’ meme on the platform Wednesday (28 December).

The meme template depicts two restroom icons standing next to each other with one saying “They brainwashed you” while the other responds with “Really”, alluding to the other figure being the one who’s actually brainwashed.

In the meme shared by Musk, one of the figures depicted a person wearing a face mask with imagery supporting the LGBTQ+ community, vaccines, Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood, communism, social media websites (including Twitter), CNN and Islam.

“I’m not brainwashed!!” Musk wrote.

A recent report by Media Matters found that since Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2021, anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech on the platform has increased by 1200 per cent.

Several social media users spotlighted how Musk’s ‘brainwashing’ meme further boosted hateful, anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

I wonder where he got the idea about saying LGBTQ people are brainwashed. https://t.co/EL6OPPkuVz pic.twitter.com/TkSFO5v7Bk — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 28, 2022

Anti-LGBTQ+

Anti-Black

Anti-Muslim

Anti-vax

Anti-choice



All in one meme! https://t.co/aWIZh02xmA — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) December 28, 2022

Musk’s Twitter: a rise in vile antisemitism, anti-LGBT hatred & racism; a place that welcomes the Proud Boys & promotes extreme anti-vaccine disinformation; & a venue for expressing deep grievance that Alex Berenson is not getting more love & air time. Can a new CEO reverse this? pic.twitter.com/7SRRrs8JX6 — Prof Gavin Yamey (@GYamey) December 28, 2022

Lets un-memefy this image and spell it out: Elon Musk thinks people have been brainwashed into defending vaccines, surgical masks, LGBTQI+ rights, antiracism, access to abortion, Taoism and Twitter but that, in reality, these are not things that should be defended. Disturbing. https://t.co/1iMwrbnF4m — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) December 28, 2022

Musk was also called out for liking a post by the Libs of TikTok Twitter account, run by Chaya Raichik. Her channels are notorious for creating right-wing hate mobs targeting LGBTQ+ people, trans-inclusive medical institutions, affirming doctors and supportive teachers.

Despite being called out multiple times for fanning the flames of hate, Libs of TikTok tweeted on Monday (26 December) that posting “publicly available videos isn’t harmful, hateful or dangerous”. The account claimed it is “harmful” to affirm trans and queer youth as it is “exposing kids to adult sexual entertainment” and “giving kids porn in school”.

Musk, whose trans teen daughter publicly disowned him, was among the Twitter users who clicked like on the anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ+ post.

The Twitter owner faced immense backlash from users on the social media platform for ‘amplifying’ and interacting with a post “full of lies by an inciter of pogroms and terror”.

He finally did it, huzzah. pic.twitter.com/OIjLeJI7Zl — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) December 27, 2022

Elon Musk liked and amplified a tweet by “Libs of TikTok” – a hate group that is responsible for *bomb threats* against children’s hospitals and pediatricians.



Very grim. Especially considering he has a trans daughter. https://t.co/e2slQ9ygjQ — Alastair McAlpine, MD (@AlastairMcA30) December 27, 2022

this platform is about to become significantly worse https://t.co/YyzkZcpHda — keffals (@keffals) December 27, 2022

But this is far from the first time Elon Musk promoted anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric since he purchased Twitter in October.

Musk repeatedly mocked pronouns, saying in two 2020 posts that he believes the essential part of English grammar ‘sucks’ and is an “esthetic nightmare”. He took another hateful dig at trans and non-binary people when he mocked pronouns and called for Dr Anthony Fauci to be jailed in a December 2022 post.

He previously joked with Libs of TikTok about firing a member of staff, sparking more outrage on social media.

Elon Musk has repeatedly mocked the use of pronouns and posted comments that sparked outrage in the LGBTQ+ community. (Getty)

Musk previously blamed “full-on communism” for encouraging his trans child’s decision to distance herself from him.

The tycoon claimed in an October interview with the Financial Times that his daughter no longer wanted a relationship with him due to the influence of “neo-Marxists” at educational institutions.

He spent this Christmas holiday tweeting an alt-right dog whistle and previously said he would support Florida governor Ron DeSantis if the anti-LGBTQ+ politician ran for president.

Musk also mocked other tech brands for changing their logos in support of Pride Month, and Twitter users however pointed out the hypocrisy after Musk’s company Tesla made a similar move back in 2018.