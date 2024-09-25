Joe Locke and Kit Connor have revealed which queer acting superstar they’d love to see star in season four of Heartstopper ahead of Jonathan Bailey’s eagerly-anticipated appearance in season three.

The jaws of Heartstopper fans everywhere dropped earlier this year when it was announced that man-of-the-moment, Bridgerton heart-throb and Wicked’s most eligible bachelor Jonathan Bailey would be making a cameo in season three.

The Fellow Travelers star plays Jack Maddox, a celebrity scholar who Charlie Spring (Locke) has an immense crush on.

Charlie’s boyfriend Nick Nelson (Connor) buys tickets to a talk Jack is giving and, as seen in the recent season three trailer, both pupils end up deciding he’s incredibly “hot”.

Jonathan Bailey makes a cameo in Heartstopper season three. (Netflix)

Locke has previously described Bailey as being “perfect” for Heartstopper, but speaking exclusively to PinkNews ahead of season three dropping on Netflix, he and Connor revealed that there’s one other star who they’d love to have a cameo.

“Andrew Scott. He’s my answer to most things,” Connor said. “He’s brilliant. That would be great.”

Locke agreed, and made a direct plea to the BAFTA-winning star of Pride, Sherlock and His Dark Materials. “I don’t think I can top that. Andrew, come join Heartstopper.”

After his Golden-Globe-nominated turn as the hot priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s mammoth hit Fleabag in 2019, Scott has remained very booked and very busy.

Andrew Scott is wanted by the young stars of Heartstopper. (Getty)

Earlier this year, he starred as depressed gay writer Adam in Andrew Haigh’s ghostly romance All Of Us Strangers, another hit that earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

He also recently starred as brilliant scammer Thomas Ripley in the Netflix adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr Ripley, while romance film, My Notes on Mars, in which he stars opposite Past Lives’ Greta Lee, is in the works.

When the internet isn’t cooing over his TV and film work, they’re dribbling over his bare arms, which can often be seen on display at red-carpet events and awards ceremonies.

The third season of Heartstopper features a host of guest stars, including Bailey, Mission Impossible and Captain America‘s Hayley Atwell, and Ted Lasso‘s Annette Badland, who will also be known to fans of EastEnders.

The third season of Heartstopper is due to premiere on Netflix on 3 October.

