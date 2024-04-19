Rihanna releases three new Fenty x Puma creeper styles

The much-loved Fenty x Puma creeper is back as Rihanna unveils a brand new style – and this is how to buy it.

Following a star-studded event in London – attended by the singer herself – the two brands have dropped the chunky silhouette in new colourways.

They’ve unveiled three as part of the Earth Tone collection, including the ‘Taupe’ shade, which has been released first.

The new Fenty x Puma Creeper is now available to shop at uk.puma.com and puma.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The two other new shades from Fenty and Puma are ‘Fog Green’ and ‘Warm White’, which will be available from 25 April.

You may like to watch

During the launch event, the “Work” hitmaker was asked which of the three colourways was her favourite, she said: “I have two,” and then added, “my favorite thing about all the colorways is that you can wear them with everything.”

First launched in September 2015 as a platform version of Puma’s signature Suede sneaker, the Creeper now boasts an oversized design and stacked gum sole.

When they were first released the sneakers sold out in just three hours as fans rushed to buy the $120 creepers.

After a long hiatus, Fenty and Puma confirmed their reunion in March 2023, with an Instagram post, which read: “she’s back”.

Fans were excited about the news, with comments reading, “my poor wallet” and “that Rihanna reign don’t let up!”.

You can shop the new gender neutral Fenty x Puma Creeper sneakers in ‘Taupe’ via uk.puma.com and puma.com, while ‘Fog Green’ and ‘Warm White’ will be available from 25 April.

Rihanna comes out as a Drag Race fan

While on the red carpet for the Fenty x Puma event, the singer-turned-mogul was asked about her current obsessions.

She unsurprisingly revealed that her two young sons are her number one obsession right now, followed by reality shows Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules, and “anything Bravo”.

“Andy Cohen didn’t pay me to say that,” she joked, in a reference to the out TV host’s Bravo and Real Housewives roles.

Then, realising that she forgot to mention one of her biggest loves in life, she gasped: “Oh! And RuPaul’s Drag Race. Drag Race makes me so happy, all the time.”

Rihanna about her current obsessions:



“RuPaul's Drag Race makes me so happy, all the time.” pic.twitter.com/k8s9Eayh3G — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) April 18, 2024

Following the 36-year-old’s big Drag Race revelation, fans of the show have demanded that she follow in the footsteps of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera and Nicki Minaj and make an appearance as a special guest judge.

Others have gone one step further and urged the show to feature a “1000 nights of Rihanna” runway category, in which the queens replicate their favourite Rihanna looks from across her career, that’s previously been done for the likes of Cher, Beyoncé and Madonna.