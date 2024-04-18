Music superstar and makeup mogul Rihanna has revealed that she is a huge RuPaul’s Drag Race fan, leading to a chorus of calls for her to become a guest judge.

While at a red carpet event for her new FENTY X PUMA shoe collaboration in London last night (17 April), the “Work” hitmaker was quizzed on her current obsessions.

She unsurprisingly revealed that her two young sons are her number one obsession right now, followed by reality shows Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules, and “anything Bravo”.

“Andy Cohen didn’t pay me to say that,” she joked, in a reference to the out TV host’s Bravo and Real Housewives roles.

Then, realising that she forgot to mention one of her biggest loves in life, she gasped: “Oh! And RuPaul’s Drag Race. Drag Race makes me so happy, all the time.”

That means that Rihanna may have indeed witnessed Coco Montrese and Monica Beverly Hillz lip-sync to “Only Girl (In The World)” on season five, and Tatianna and Alyssa Edwards slay “Shut Up and Drive” on All Stars 2.

That’s deeply important information.

Following the 36-year-old’s big Drag Race revelation, fervent fans of the show have demanded that she follow in the footsteps of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera and Nicki Minaj and make an appearance as a special guest judge.

Others have gone one step further and urged the show to feature a “1000 nights of Rihanna” runway category, in which the queens replicate their favourite Rihanna looks from across her career.

It’s a category that has previously been rolled out on the reality series for music megastars including Beyoncé, Cher and Jennifer Lopez.

MAKE HER THE PREMIERE EPISODE GUEST JUDGE FOR SEASON 17!!!!!! https://t.co/aBQ1xo0Fca — 𝖍𝖒𝖉𝖓𝖑𝖏𝖕𝖙𝖓 (Taylor's Version) (@haaamazingggg) April 18, 2024

ok now we need her as a guest judge! category is night of 1000 rihrihs😍 https://t.co/ZlHAlnXjY4 — cowboy ken!🎠 (@24hrken) April 18, 2024

Though the Drag Race fandom is gagged at the thought of Rihanna popping her legs up on the sofa and loading up the WOW Presents Plus app to watch Loosey LaDuca let loose, it’s actually not too much of a surprise that she’s such a huge fan.

The lingerie entrepreneur and part-time singer has previously recruited Drag Race legends including Shea Couleé, Jaida Essence Hall, Gigi Goode, Symone and Gottmik to take part in runway shows for her Savage X Fenty brand.

Season 14 star Kornbread Jeté, too, recalled Rihanna direct messaging her on Instagram to say she “loved her” and wanted her as part of the a 2022 Savage X Fenty campaign.

Rihanna saying she loves RuPaul Drag Race reminds me of when she inboxed me on ig saying she loved me on the show and I should do the next campaign 😩😩😩 Best day https://t.co/TkN1OyACG5 — 🏁 All Stars All Injured 🏁 (@kornbreadTMFS) April 18, 2024

On Twitter/X, other Drag Race girls have responded to Rihanna watching them on her TV, with season 16 star Xunami Muse calling it a “gag”.

Kandy Muse shared that she was “convinced” Rihanna was going to be the special guest during season 13, in 2021 – but was left sorely disappointed as guest judges were limited during her season due to Covid-19 protocols.

Rihanna joins an increasingly long line of stars who have shared their obsession with drag performers, with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Lizzo, Kevin Bacon and Sophie Ellis-Bextor among those who’ve watched and loved Drag Race.

