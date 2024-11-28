Alert the neighbours, as there could be a scandal afoot: Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry has confirmed that he has a solid idea for a reboot.

Ever since Bree van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), Susan Delfino (Teri Hatcher) and Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria) upped sticks and left Wisteria Lane for good in 2012, fans of the ABC comedy drama have been calling for them to come back.

Those calls have only gotten louder this year, considering the seven-time Emmy Award-winning show celebrated 20 years since it first aired last month.

Sadly, the cast were fairly quiet on the anniversary, and there wasn’t much of a reunion to mark the occasion. Therefore it seems unlikely that the matriarchs of Desperate Housewives will be returning to Fairview any time soon.

Even if the OG cast aren’t down for a reboot though, that’s not to say the show’s creator Marc Cherry isn’t. Speaking to People magazine recently, the gay writer and producer confirmed that he’s got a few ideas for bringing the iconic noughties show back on the air.

“The truth of the matter is that I have a couple of ideas to do it,” he revealed, adding that his hope would be to do something set on Wisteria Lane, but exploring “the idea maybe in an earlier decade”.

“Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane. That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had, because we owned the whole street. I know that street like the back of my hand,” he said.

“When someone shoots a commercial on that street, I know it instantly, because I know all those houses, I know the geography. It was such a fun place to write for. And there’s times when I go, ‘You know what? I wonder if I could write Wisteria Lane in like, 1966.'”

Cherry is well aware of the fan demand for the show to come back, revealing that he’s been asked about it by “about 70,000 people”.

While a prequel isn’t quite what die-hard Desperate Housewives fans had in mind – the street without Bree van de Kamp’s passive-aggressiveness is hard to imagine – it’s likely that they’ll take whatever they can get.

That said, Cherry suggested that he’s not 100 per cent sold, revealing that he would only consider actually making a spin-off if he thinks “there is still stuff that needs to be said”.

“If you do a reboot, you have to have a really good artistic reason to do it. And at some point, I’ll sit down with someone and go, ‘Okay, let’s talk about if there’s a good enough ‘why’ to do it.'”

So while nothing’s been green-lit just yet, there’s still hope for more tornados, supermarket shootouts, sex scandals, and street riots in the future.

