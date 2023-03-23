Ahead of the premiere of the highly-anticipated second season of hit survival drama Yellowjackets, showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have given their thoughts on a potential spin-off.

As Yellowjackets fans prepare to head back to the wilderness, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the show’s married creator team, have already talked about the possibility of future tales in the same universe.

The first season of the Lord of the Flies-esque show follows a girls’ high school football team in 1996 who are left to fight to survival for in the Canadian wilderness for 19 months after a traumatic plane crash. 25 years later, a present-day narrative follows the adult women as they grapple with their long-standing trauma.

The second series of the show was quickly given the green light following the critical success of the first run, which earned seven Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series and acting nominations for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci.

And in news that will surely excite the show’s dedicated fandom, it seems there could be a spin-off on the horizon.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lyle was asked whether the pair would be interested in expanding Yellowjackets into a larger franchise.

“We’re aware that it’s something they’re interested in, and we certainly aren’t closed off to the idea,” she replied. “It would have to make sense. We have a couple of ideas.”

Nickerson went on the describe the pressure of creating the sophomore season following the huge success of the first.

“As a very insecure person, everything I’ve ever written has been such a terrifying experience that this actually doesn’t feel any different,” he said. “It takes me forever to send an email, so I live in that baseline of pressure”.

Season two of Yellowjackets sees Ricci and Lynskey returning to their Emmy-nominated roles as the adult versions of Misty and Shauna, alongside Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Tawny Cyprus as Taissa.

All four actresses who portrayed the younger versions of the characters will also return: Scream VI‘s Jasmin Savoy Brown, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse and Sophie Thatcher.

Lord of the Rings legend Elijah Wood has also signed on for a season-long character arc, and a third season has already been given the go-ahead, according to Variety.

Yellowjackets season two airs on 24 March on Paramount+.