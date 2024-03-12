Desperate Housewives reboot has been ‘discussed’, original star confirms

Desperate Housewives could be due for a reboot, with one of the stars of the original series confirming there have been “discussions” about bringing the TV classic back to screens.

Jesse Metcalfe, who played gardener – and subject of many gay awakenings – John Rowland for five years, claims there have been conversations about a return to Wisteria Lane, 12 years after the original show ended.

Desperate Housewives followed a group of four friends, played by Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross, living on the seemingly perfect suburban women. Created by gay writer Marc Cherry, it ran from 2004 to 2012 and explored the lives of the group after their friend and neighbour takes her own life in the pilot episode.

Now, much to fans’ delight, Metcalfe has told The Sun that there had “definitely been discussions” about a potential reboot, and that he has been included in the talks.

Jesse Metcalfe played gardener John Rowland in Desperate Housewives. (Emma McIntyre/Getty)

“I can certainly see that happening and I’d be open to it,” added Metcalfe, who went on to play Christopher Ewing in the Dallas reboot.

Longoria has previously said she would also be willing to reprise her role of Gabrielle Solis, claiming on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she “would be the first to sign up for a reboot” of the series, which also introduced out gay Teen Wolf star Charlie Carver to the world.

“I miss Gaby so much, I miss being Gaby, Longoria added. “She’d be an influencer, for sure. She’d be like a social media mogul.”

Another former Desperate Housewives star has also been making headlines, with Vanessa Williams set to step into the shoes of Miranda Priestly in the West End adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

The stage show features an original score by Elton John and a book by Legally Blonde: The Musical’s Kate Wetherhead. “We’re gonna have really good fashion… we’re recreating the Met Gala,” Williams said. “It’s going to be huge. It’s going to be worth your dollar, that’s for sure.”