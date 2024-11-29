Trans actress Nava Mau – who played Teri in smash-hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer – has been announced as the new star of comedic thriller The Dregs.

The Dregs is set in Tuscany, following a group of friends whose trip to Italy gets derailed by old arguments coming back to the surface – and a cursed bottle of wine.

Mau, who is best known for appearing as Teri – the love interest of Richard Gadd’s Donny – in Baby Reindeer and Ana in the HBO Max show Generation, will be joined by Benjamin Norris from Never Have I Ever and Zach Tinker from American Horror Story as well as Marta Pozzan and Maria Grazia Cucinotta.

The Dregs marks the directorial debut of writer Connor Martin and has been developed by Mike Stern.

Speaking on Mau’s casting, Stern told Deadline: “[She] was incredible on Baby Reindeer, and we are thrilled to have her join The Dregs following the global success of the show.”

Nava Mau as Teri in Netflix show Baby Reindeer. (Netflix)

“Connor Martin’s script for The Dregs is inventive, suspenseful, and painfully funny. Nava, Ben, Maria, Zach and Marta bring authenticity and conviction to everything they do and it’s a real honour to provide such a fun showcase for their talents,” he continued.

Mau was recently named as one of BAFTA’s 2024 Breakthrough cohort and received an Emmy nomination for her role in Baby Reindeer – making her the first trans woman nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

She previously said that the nomination was a victory for trans actors.

“For trans actors we just don’t get a lot of opportunities to develop our craft, grow as artists, and to be recognised for all that we are and all that we can be,” Mau told Deadline.

“It has been a priceless experience being a part of this show. Every step of the way, I could feel the way the experience was transforming me, my life, and what feels possible. To be recognised by my peers in the Academy is a celebration of that transformation.”

Mau added: “We can see that when trans people are given the opportunity, we will grow into it and so far beyond any expectation.”

She is also expected to appear in the fifth, and final, season of Netflix’s You alongside Penn Badgley’s psycho killer character Joe Goldberg.