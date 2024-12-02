Lytham Festival announces latest headliner for 2025

Lytham Festival have announced the latest headliner for the 2025 edition of the festival – and this is how to get tickets.

Kings of Leon will perform at the Lancashire festival on Wednesday, 2 July, marking one of their only UK shows in 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 6 December via Ticketmaster.

They join previously announced headliners, Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake and Simple Minds and Texas who top the bill on 4, 5 and 6 July.

The show will be in support of their ninth studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, which was released back in May.

The LP features singles including “Mustang”, “Nothing to Do” and “Nowhere to Run”, but fans can also expect to hear material from their previous albums.

This includes the likes of “Use Somebody”, “On Call”, “Sex of Fire”, “Milk” and “Radioactive” to name a few.

As well as the show at Lytham Festival, the group have also confirmed a date in Cardiff on 29 June.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Kings of Leon’s show at Lytham Festival, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Lytham Festival tickets?

They go on general sale at 9am on 6 December via Ticketmaster.

An O2 Priority sale takes place from 9am on 4 December. This is available via the O2 mobile app and priority.o2.co.uk.

An artist presale also takes place from 9am on 4 December. This is available to those signed up to the group’s mailing list which you can do via the website.

As well as general admission day tickets, you can also get VIP tickets and multi-day passes.

What’s the lineup?