Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake to headline Lytham Festival 2025.

Lytham Festival has announced its first headliners for the 2025 edition – and this is how to get tickets.

The festival will be headlined by pop stars Justin Timberlake and Alanis Morissette, as well as rock legends Simple Minds.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 8am on 27 September via Ticketmaster.

The event will return to Lytham Green from 2-6 July, with two more headliners to be announced in the coming months.

Morissette will headline the festival on 4 July as part of her ongoing Triple Moon Tour, which sees her perform some of her biggest hits.

While Timberlake will headline on 5 July as part of his summer tour, which also includes shows at Isle of Wight Festival, Belfast, Chelmsford and Dublin.

Closing Lytham Festival will be Simple Minds on 6 July, who are joined by support act Texas, with more to be announced.

The festival organisers said: “Watch this space as we still have our Wednesday and Thursday headliners plus a lot of special guests to announce in the coming weeks.”

Ahead of Lytham Festival tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Lytham Festival tickets?

They go on general sale at 8am on 27 September via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up for an exclusive presale via the promoters website, Cuffe and Taylor. You’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale, which takes place from 8am on 26 September.

Meanwhile, five-day passes for the festival are now available to buy from Ticketmaster from £299. This will give you access to all shows at Lytham Festival, and payment plans are also available.

What’s the Lytham Festival 2025 lineup?

The confirmed headliners so far include Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake and Simple Minds, with support acts to be added to each event.