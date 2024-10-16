TikTok superstar Alex Consani and actress Valentina Sampaio have made history by becoming the first ever trans models to walk the runway at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The once famed Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made an impactful return last night (15 October) following a six-year hiatus, after disparaging remarks about the trans community were made by the company’s former chief of marketing Ed Razek.

In an interview with Vogue back in 2018, Razek suggested that trans woman – or as he referred to them, “transsexuals” would not be cast in a Victoria’s Secret show, stating: “Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy.”

He later apologised and stepped down from his position.

Now, after six years away, the iconic lingerie runway spectacle has returned with trans models front and centre, as well as a truly iconic performance by none other than pop goddess Cher.

California-born TikTok influencer Alex Consani, who recently starred in Charli xcx’s “360” music video, and Brazilian The Force of Will actress Valentina Sampaio, stormed the runway to become the first trans models to walk the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show.

You may like to watch

Trans Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show model Alex Consani. (Getty)

Consani lit up the runway dressed in a sky blue underwear combo with matching, plush angel wings – Victoria’s Secret signature accessory. Sampaio appeared in a deep brown knickers and bra set, complete with a netted skirt and giant bow on her back.

Over on Instagram, both models celebrated taking part in the historic runway, with Consani writing to her 1.1 million followers: “VICTORIA SECRET ILYYY. Little me is screaming I can’t even say anything other than thank you.”

Sampaio shared a backstage video of herself signing a pair of Victoria’s Secret wings, along with the caption: “Still no words for today! Marked forever! Tomorrow I’ll post more! Thank you.”

Trans Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show model Valentina Sampaio. (Getty)

It’s not the first time Sampaio has made trans history with Victoria’s Secret, either: back in 2019, she was named the brand’s first ever trans model to wear it’s lingerie, full stop.

A year later, she became the first trans person to star on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Consani made history back in August as the first trans woman to be nominated as Model of the Year at the Fashion Awards.

The return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show also saw the comebacks of a number of the fashion industry’s most notable players, with stars including Kate Moss, Tyra Banks, and Carla Bruni also walking the runway.

Fashion mainstays Gigi and Bella Hadid also whipped up a storm on social media with their catwalk attire.

The show was headlined with a performance from music icon and LGBTQ+ ally, Cher.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.