TikTok is home to a number of LGBTQ+ stars who are taking over the social media app with their fashion, politics, and funny content, including transgender Victoria’s Secret model Alex Consani.

Alex Consani walked the runway at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday (October 15) to huge acclaim. She joined a legendary VS line up that included fellow trans model Valentina Sampaio, Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, and Paloma Elsesser – not to mention an iconic performance by Cher.

Consani tore up the catwalk, leading many people to want to know more about her.

Well, we’ve got you covered: here’s everything you need to know about Alex Consani.

Alex Consani is a TikTok superstar

Consani posts under the username of @captincroook on the platform. She currently has over 2 million followers on her page and up to 34 million views on some of her videos.

The multifaceted content creator and model is taking the world of TikTok and fashion by storm, but where did she make her start?

Consani is originally from the San Francisco Bay Area but currently lives in New York City – she moved there at the age of 18.

Consani is trans, choosing the name Alex at the age of eight and starting hormone replacement therapy during puberty. She’s 1.8m tall, and as of 2024, Alex Consani’s net worth is estimated to be over $650,000.

The content creator began modelling at the age of 12 after answering a Facebook ad seeking transgender models and signed with IMG Models in 2019. At the time, she was considered the youngest transgender model in the world.

In an interview with Vogue, Consani said: “Especially as a young trans girl, I always saw the lack of representation, and wanted to fill the void and show other trans and non-binary people that it was beautiful to be trans—not something to be ashamed of.”

Consani has taken the modelling world by storm

Consani made her runway debut in 2021, walking for Tom Ford. She has worked with countless designers and has already done a number of runway shows at the young age of 20, including Alexander McQueen, Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Burberry, Coperni, and more.

Consani was named one of Vogue’s Standout Models of Spring/Summer 2023 and also walked in the Victoria’s Secret World Tour fashion show in September last year.

She later starred in the campaign for Jean Paul Gaultier’s collaboration with KNWLS.

Consani’s TikTok fame is due to her relatable humour

Consani became famous on TikTok in 2020, during the early stages of the Covid-19 lockdowns, quickly finding a loyal following on the app.

She is known for posting Gen Z-focused comedic videos and authentic, spontaneous clips taken on nights out or while she’s with her friends.

Consani previously told Vogue that she loves the spontaneous aspect of the video-sharing platform: “TikTok for me is something that comes very in the moment. Most of the time, it’s when I am walking with friends or in my room bored.”

“I believe social media is the most authentic and beneficial when created that way, because it allows the person creating content to be seen as a human, and not a social media personality,” she said.

Consani often posts candid, unfiltered videos that generate millions of views and likes, such as filming herself imitating Jules from Euphoria or doing fun little dances behind the scenes at modelling gigs or even in cafes.

We’re all so grateful for her hilarious videos, and the vital visibility she’s giving to trans women everywhere.