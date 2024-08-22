Alex Consani, the “It Girl” of 2024, has made history by becoming the first trans woman to be nominated as model of the year at the British Fashion Council‘s Fashion Awards.

Consani, who posts under the username @captincroook and has more than three million followers on TikTok, has taken not only social media but also the fashion world by storm.

On Tuesday (20 August), the BFC announced the nominations for the 2024 Fashion Awards, and Consani was named as one of those up to win model of the year.

Non-binary model Kai-Isaiah Jamal, who came out as a trans man in 2014, was nominated for the award last year. Danish model Mona Tougaard, who told Vogue Scandinavia in 2023 that said she was “in the LGBTQ+ community”, was also in the running.

Award recognises global impact

The model of the year award “recognises the global impact of a model who, over the [past] 12 months, has dominated the industry, with an influence that transcends the catwalk”, the BFC said.

The description seems to fit with Consani’s achievements, following her appearances at major fashion shows after making her runway debut in 2021, walking for Tom Ford.

Consani has been a hit on TikTok since 2020, thanks to her relatable humour. She is known for posting Gen Z-focused comedic videos and spontaneous clips taken on nights out or while she’s with friends.

Alex Consani is up for model of the year. (Getty)

She previously told Vogue that she loves the spontaneous aspect of the video-sharing platform.

“TikTok for me is something that comes very in the moment. Most of the time, it’s when I am walking with friends or in my room bored,” she said. “I believe social media is the most authentic and beneficial when created that way, because it allows the person creating content to be seen as a human, and not a social media personality.”

The BFC Fashion Awards will be held on 2 December at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

