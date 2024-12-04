AIDS Memorial Quilt displayed at the White House for first time in 36 years

The historic AIDS Memorial Quilt has been displayed at the White House for the first time in 36 years, in honour of World AIDS Day (1 December).

The quilt, which was conceived in November of 1985 by long-time human rights activist, author and lecturer Cleve Jones, is a memorial to those who have died of AIDS. In October 1988, 8,288 panels of the quilt were displayed on the Ellipse in front of the White House.

As noted by the National AIDS Memorial, the Aids Memorial Quilt is an epic 54-ton tapestry that includes, as of 2024, nearly 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals.

To mark World AIDS Day, a ceremony was held at the White House, where the AIDS Memorial Quilt adorned the South Lawn.

US president Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden walk through sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt laid out on the South Lawn of the White House. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Led by president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, the ceremony was a celebration of progress in the fight against HIV and aids and a reminder of the lives lost to AIDS.

The human immunodeficiency virus attacks white blood cells within the immune system. If left untreated, it can cause AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome).

According to AIDSmap, AIDS is “an umbrella term for the illnesses that occur due to having untreated HIV infection for several years, by which point the immune system is severely damaged and unable to fight off infections”.

‘Woven with grief’

Addressing the crowd, the First Lady said: “This quilt was woven with a grief powerful enough to move the world toward unity, acceptance, compassion, and grace.

“As a mom, I think of the mothers who stitched their pain into these panels, ensuring their children would not be remembered as victims but as people full of life and love.”

AIDS activist Jeannie White-Ginder – whose son Ryan White lost his life to AIDS-related complications in 1990, leading to landmark legislation, the Ryan White Care Act – also gave a speech in which she said: “Ryan taught America we needed to fight AIDS, not the people who have it.”

Fear of Trump’s incoming administration is building among HIV activists

Tony Morrison, GLAAD’s senior director of communications lives with HIV and attended the ceremony. As moving as the ceremony was he says he told The Advocate he is now dreading a Trump administration.

“My immediate sense of grief was that I will miss most an administration led by compassion and heart.

“That’s what made this even more gut-wrenching and raw — knowing that this will be one of the last events LGBTQ+ people and those most marginalised in our society will feel welcome at The People’s House in the foreseeable future.”

The last Trump presidency led to a roll-back of protections and anti-discrimination laws for LGBTQ+ people, and it doesn’t look as if his second term will be any different.

The quilt can be viewed through an interactive experience that enables people to explore the names sewn into it.

