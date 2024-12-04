Writer, comedian, and actress Emily Fortune Feimster’s Crushing It is the latest laugh-out-loud special for your watchlist.

The 44-year-old lesbian is back on Netflix with her third stand-up special, Fortune Feimster: Crushing It, which follows 2020’s Sweet and Salty and 2022’s Good Fortune, both of which earned the comedian Critics Choice Awards nominations.

Fortune Feimster’s latest special is all about her honeymoon with her wife Jacquelyn Smith and her changing relationship with her mother, each story of personal growth told paired with Feimster’s infectious laughter and relatable comedy.

Decider’s review of the comedy special notes: “It’s a sign of how popular she has become that Feimster can land a story with a quippy button and spur waves of applause as if she’s piloted a plane through terrifying turbulence… Even when the stakes in her story are only as risky as trying to score breakfast biscuits from a fast-food.”

Cracked also noted that Feimster’s “politics come closer to the fore than they have in the past, but not in a way that makes it seem like she’s straining for profundity.

“Her craft and skill are so finely honed that you might mainly remember her having a good time all the time, and only notice long after her set is over how much it actually affected you.”

As the comedian returns to our screens, here’s everything you need to know about Fortune Feimster:

Who is Fortune Feimster’s wife and how did they meet?

Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith got married in 2020. (Randy Shropshire/Getty)

Fortune Feimster began dating kindergarten teacher Jacquelyn Smith in 2016 after they met at a Chicago Pride event in June 2015, a month after the Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal across the country.

The pair got engaged in early 2018 and married in a small ceremony in October 2020.

Their decision to tie the knot came after the pandemic as the pair worried about the potential roll-back of same-sex marriage.

Feimster shared at the time: “It definitely got the ball rolling for us a lot faster. I mean, we were going to get married no matter what, but we were just like, ‘Why wait?’

“We’ve been engaged for like two-and-a-half years. You just don’t know what will happen when the tide shifts so significantly with the Supreme Court.”

How did Fortune Feimster become famous?

How did Fortune Feimster get her start? (Kyle Rivas/Getty)

Feimster got her breakthrough as a writer and panellist on E’s hit show Chelsea Lately, a late-night comedy talk show hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler.

Feimster appeared as a round table regular and even guest-hosted the show to positive reviews.

Furthermore, alongside her stand-up, Feimster co-hosts the Netflix Is A Joke radio program “What A Joke” with Tom Papa on SiriusXM.

She also co-hosts the popular podcast, Handsome, alongside Tig Notaro and Mae Martin.

Was Fortune Feimster in Glee?

Guest star Fortune Feimster in Glee. (Tyler Golden/FOX)

In 2015, Feimster appeared as Butch Melman in the camp hit show Glee.

Butch Melman is introduced as a trainer, alongside her poodle Trixie. However, it turns out Butch isn’t even meant to be at the vocal competition as it was Trixie who was invited.

It’s not just Glee; Feimster also played Colette on The Mindy Project, from 2015–2017.

She also played Heather in The L Word: Generation Q, a reboot of The L Word.

Crushing It is now available to stream on Netflix.