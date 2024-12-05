Grindr Unwrapped 2024 has revealed the top porn stars of the year, and former Disney star Dan Benson has made the list.

The world’s largest LGBTQ+ dating app revealed several statistics about the queer year that was 2024, including its users’ favourite movies, TV shows and… sex positions.

There were 130 billion total chats on the app over the course of this year, along with over 9.5 billion total taps, and more than two billion private-image albums were shared.

The report, which it is “not meant as a comprehensive or scientific report on global queer sex and dating behaviours,” also listed its users’ favourite porn stars.

Among them was Daniel Benson, best-known for playing Zeke Beakerman in Wizards of Waverly Place between 2007 and 2012. Now an adult-content creator on OnlyFans, he also starred in Zoey 101 and Phil of the Future, and voiced Ethan in Rick and Morty.

@danleebenson Dan Benson who played Zeke on Wizards of Waverly Place went into adult entertainment. This is a mental health check in for Year 1 to talk about how it feels. #disney #disneychannel #wizardsofwaverlyplace ♬ original sound – Dan Benson

In a clip discussing his career shift, Benson said: “Mental health-wise, I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself. I kind of feel like a bad*ss a little bit.

“I’m excited about the future, I don’t feel bad about my decisions at all.”

Benson came fourth in the category in Grindr’s retrospective report, behind users calling themselves Kyle Kieger, Girthmasterr and Rhyheim Shabazz. The winner was Tyler Wu, the number-one model on Porn Hub’s gay ranking.

Grindr also revealed that “missionary” was users’ favourite sex position, with 25 per cent of respondents listing it as their top pick. The most popular foreplay activity was kissing with 37 per cent. Rimming was named by 15 per cent of people.

Grindr Unwrapped 2024 also shed more light on the sexual habits of users around the world, with stats showing the countries with the highest percentage of tops and bottoms.

