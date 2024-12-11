Pornhub has revealed its most-searched-for gay terms of the year. And twinks are back on top. Well, maybe not always in every sense….

The festive period is marked by annual recaps by the likes of Spotify and Grindr, and now the internet pornography distributor has published the terms, porn stars, categories and more that users sought-out over the past 12 months.

Twinks, stereotypically young, slim, hairless gay men, were once again the gay term most people searched for on the site, the same as in 2023.

The next most-searched terms were “anime” and “pinoy”, the latter describing men of Filipino descent. “Femboy” rose four places compared with the previous 12 months, and “straight guys first time” moved up one spot.

Also on the rise were “furry” and “massage”, while “hentai” and “asian” went in the opposite direction, as did the classic “gang bang.”

“Latino” rose eight places in the rankings but was outshone by “cute femboy” which shot up 19 places. “Ftm”, individuals who had transitioned from female to male, had a more modest rise of nine slots.

Pornhub’s most-searched for gay terms of 2024

While those were the most searched terms on the gay halls of Pornhub, the categories had more movement than a bottom in a bath house compared to last year – but once again, the twinks were topping everyone, with the category sitting pretty in first.

‘Bareback‘ (sex without a condom) rose eights ranks to take second place and straight guys had dropped from first place to third.

‘Daddy’ rose a level to come in fourth and and ‘big dick’ was up +2. And while the straight categories saw a +8 rise in interest for the Public category, it dropped three spots in the gay categories on Pornhub.

Interracial was also down seven ranks, and Solo Male saw a decrease of five spots as well.

Pornhub’s most-viewed categories of 2024

And that, kids, is what we call data journalism.

Pornhub also released a similar roundup during Pride this year including most-viewed gay porn category in each US state and favourite category (spoilers: it was those damn twinks again).

If you’re a gay who loves lists, then Spotify recently released their 2024 Wrapped recap – with Grindr following shortly with their Unwrapped year in review featuring Pedro Pascal topping Jonathan Bailey for hottest man.

