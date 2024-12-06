Tinder users have agreed that 2025 is the year of the “Golden Retriever” partner, thanks to the dating app’s annual Year in Swipe.

Between “very demure, very mindful” and “holding space for the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity'”, there was no shortage of phrases which took the queer community by storm this year. Another phrase that hit the dating space was “Golden Retriever lesbian”, a spin-off of the popular “Golden Retriever boyfriend” concept widely seen on TikTok.

A Golden Retriever boyfriend, a term that may have emerged from the viral ‘Black Cat’ vs. ‘Golden Retriever’ personality theory on the video-sharing app, is someone who is trusting and kind, confident and unashamed about how they feel about you, and always enthusiastic, positive, and happy.

They are extremely loyal, have a dependable spirit, and are always excited about you. A “Golden Retriever lesbian” is described similarly.

It’s no wonder, then, that daters are looking for exactly that next year. The dating app found that almost 45 per cent of singles in the US, UK, Canada and Australia want a “Golden Retriever” partner in 2025.

It seems that 2025 really will be the year of prioritising peace and kindness, as 35 per cent of singles surveyed on Tinder are looking for a “Cinnamon Roll” partner next year. A “Cinnamon Roll” is described as “a genuinely sweet, kind, and supportive person who’s too pure for this world.

“They leave their ego behind and bring nothing but warmth and ooey-gooey-goodness.” Aw!

Other qualities prioritised by users on the app for the coming year are trustworthiness (40 per cent), physical attraction (35 per cent), shared values (31 per cent), emotional availability (30 per cent), and shared interests (28 per cent).

Meanwhile, bad hygiene (50 per cent), rudeness (44 per cent), and talking too much about an ex (34 per cent) are top deal-breakers in their dating lives.