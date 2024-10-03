Dating apps in Australia have agreed to the Federal Government’s code of conduct to protect users from harm and abuse.

Grindr, Bumble, and Match Group Inc., which owns online dating platforms like Tinder, Hinge, OKCupid and Plenty of Fish, have agreed to the voluntary code which went into effect on 1 October, said Communications Minister Michelle Rowland.

The code of conduct requires online dating apps to detect instances of potential online-enabled harm and requires some offenders’ accounts to be removed, or escalating complaints to the police. It also asks complaints and reporting services to be made prominent and transparent.

A new “rating system” will also show users how well the dating apps have adhered to the code. The platforms, which make up 75% of the online dating industry, have until 1 April 2025 to put these changes into place before they are enforced, said Rowland.

Tinder is among one of the dating apps which has signed up to the voluntary code. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Last year, the Australian government urged a code of conduct be put into place after the Australian Institute of Criminology research found that three in four dating app or website users experienced some form of sexual violence through the platforms.

Rowland said: “There needs to be a complaint-handling process. This is a pretty basic feature that Australians would have expected in the first place.

“If there are grounds to ban a particular individual from utilizing one of those platforms, if they’re banned on one platform, they’re blocked on all platforms,” she explained.

Match Group previously introduced new safety features on Tinder, including photo and identity verification. The app also uses artificial intelligence to send real-time warnings about offensive language in messages and advise users to think before sending.

The group said on 2 October that it would continue to work with the government and fellow industry leaders to “help make dating safer for all Australians”.

“This is a pervasive issue, and we take our responsibility to help keep users safe on our platform very seriously,” Match Group said in a statement.

Grindr said via a statement it is “honoured to participate in the development of the code and shares the Australian government’s commitment to online safety”.

Bumble, which was originally marketed to heterosexual users as a “women-first” platform, said it shares the government’s goal of eliminating gender-based violence and is grateful to sign up to the “world-first dating code of practice”.

“We know that domestic and sexual violence is an enormous problem in Australia and that women, members of LGBTQ+ communities, and First Nations are the most at risk,” a Bumble statement said.

“Bumble puts women’s experiences at the centre of our mission to create a world where all relationships are healthy and equitable, and safety has been central to our mission from day one,” Bumble added.

If this story has affected you, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737732 for free information, counselling and support for those impacted by domestic, family or sexual violence.