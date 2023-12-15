PornHub reveals what users searched for most in 2023

Move over Spotify Wrapped, PornHub has released its annual insights into the world’s porn habits, and they certainly make for *interesting* reading.

From Mormon porn, to furries, to twinks, PornHub’s 10th annual Year in Review report has revealed global trends in porn watching, finding that “mature” and “MILF” porn topped the year’s trends, as did technology-based fantasies like “AI robot” porn.

Breaking down demographics by age, the porn site also found that Boomers (people aged 55 and above) are increasingly searching for transgender porn, with Boomers 58 per cent more interested in trans porn than younger demographics.

But what else does the data suggest about our porn-watching habits?