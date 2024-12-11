Porn site Pornhub has revealed that – hilariously – global consumption of adult material drops during the Eurovision final, a.k.a. Gay Christmas.

The Eurovision Song Contest took place on 11 May this year, hosted in Malmø, Sweden, and saw non-binary performer Nemo win for Sweden (and the UK’s Olly Alexander come in last).

So engrossing was the fight for the crown, in fact, that porn consumption on Pornhub decreased across the globe on the day of the final.

According to the 2024 insights from the platform, traffic on the site dropped -13.8% in winning country Sweden (when compared with an average day).

Croatia, the runner up this year, saw a much bigger drop of -23.3%.

Ukraine came in 3rd place with a small drop of only –4.7%. France came in 4th place with –12.6% and Israel came in 5th place with a drop of –10.4%. In the host country of Sweden, traffic dropped – 11.2%.

Other countries to choose point scoring via jury over adding up tallies on a jockstrap waistband were Greece, who saw the largest decrease in traffic, with a drop of –27.6%.

Latvia had a drop of –21.2% and Cyprus, with a drop of –19.6%. The country that seemed the least invested was the United Kingdom, with a very small –3.3% drop in traffic.

In all of the top five countries this year, traffic on Pornhub took a sharp decline at around 8pm GMT (when the event started) and remained low until the winner was crowned. Traffic then rose steeply at around 1am across all five countries, presumably for everyone to give themselves a good night’s sleep.

By 18:00, traffic to Pornhub began dropping, reaching a low of –13% by 23:00.

By midnight, after the show, traffic started rising again, with a drop of only –4% below average. Afterwards, statisticians saw a spike in traffic of +11% at 01:00 before dropping to –2% at 02:00.

Pornhub also revealed its top (and bottom) pornstars of 2024, and which terms ended up being the most searched – spoiler alert, the twinks topped everyone.