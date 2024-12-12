Queer Eye’s new interior designer Jeremiah Brent has talked about his relationship with Bobby Berk, the expert he replaced on the Netflix series.

Queer Eye returned to the streaming giant for season nine this week, despite the show spending much of 2024 embroiled in controversy. One of the biggest dramas it endured was the departure of Berk, who announced last year that he wouldn’t be returning after season eight had aired in January.

Berk was replaced fairly quickly by Say I Do star and furniture designer Brent, who, as season nine hits screens, has revealed whether he’d been in touch with Berk about taking over the role.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Brent assured Queer Eye fans that he respected Berk, but admitted that he has not been in touch with him personally.

“I never met Bobby before the show, I haven’t spoken to him,” Brent said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for what he did in the show.”

Seemingly trying to change the subject, Brent went on to praise the rest of the team for their work on Queer Eye.

“If anything, it’s always been about coming in and supporting this cast, being a good friend to them and, in some ways, reminding them of what they do,” he said.



“This show in particular is real. You actually watch people walk into new versions of themselves. You watch people peel back things and reclaim parts of themselves they had forgotten about. And that’s because of the Fab Four, myself included now.

“But just giving them credit where credit’s due and getting to sit back and watch them do what they do and show love through what they do, it was just the best.”

During a separate conversation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Brent confirmed that the pair had never met, and that he has not sought advice from Berk.

“I think we did a panel once together. I’m not being shady. We’ve never met… never spoken.”

Bobby Berk left the show after season eight ended. (Getty)

He addd, however, that he had been in touch with OG interior design expert Thom Filicia.

Berk has previously said he and former co-star Tan France had a “moment” of conflict.

Elsewhere, France once claimed Berk had been “fired”.

In March, an explosive Rolling Stone investigation alleged that, off-camera, the Queer Eye set was fraught with tension, with beauty guru Jonathan van Ness being accused of having “rage issues”.

Queer Eye is now streaming on Netflix.

