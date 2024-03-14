Tan France has claimed that Bobby Berk was “fired” from Queer Eye, as he responded to damning accusations about the series.

Back in November, the interior designer announced he would be leaving the hit Netflix series after its eighth season, with Jeremiah Brent being set to replace him.

However, Berk later spilt the tea on a “situation” which transpired between himself and the fashion designer. Speculation was already rife that his departure could be due to alleged drama between himself and other co-stars on the show.

At the time, Berk said that his decision to leave was due to already confirming “multiple other projects” outside of the show before the series was renewed. Other sources alleged that France and co-star Antoni Porowski tried to get Berk “fired” and replaced with new cast member Brent by using “mean girl antics“.

However, France alleged that Berk was let go from the series in a move that he had nothing to do with. Taking to Instagram on 9 March in a post which both Jonathan Van Ness and Porowski liked, he denied those claims.

“Yes I’ve heard what’s going on,” he began. “I just want to address one point real quick. My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired. Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting. I didn’t put my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job.

“Am I so happy that they have the job? Uh-huh. I really am. I think they’re going to be incredible on the show, but I didn’t get them hired by getting rid of somebody else.

“And this all started because of a comment on a gossip blog that just got reposted, reposted, and then it’s almost become gospel. So from the horse’s mouth: I’m telling you, that that’s not at all how it went down. And that’s all I’ll say on the matter. If you need to dig deeper, if you still don’t believe me, so be it – but that’s it.”

Berk previously addressed the speculation between the pair, saying: “Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing. And nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

He continued: “Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings—and siblings are always going to fight.”

PinkNews has contacted representatives of Bobby Berk for a comment on the matter.