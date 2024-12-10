Who is Bobby Berk’s Queer Eye replacement, Jeremiah Brent?

Queer Eye season nine is almost underway, and with it brings a new cast member, Jeremiah Brent, in place of interior designer Bobby Berk.

The streaming platform previously announced that the star would join long-term cast members Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness for season nine of Queer Eye, which takes place in Las Vegas, USA.

Of course, this also marks the departure of interior designer Bobby Berk, who left the hit Netflix series after appearing in season eight.

Who is Jeremiah Brent?

Jeremiah Brent is an interior designer and TV personality, who is known for the 2017 reality series Nate & Jeremiah by Design and The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project in 2021.

He is the owner of Jeremiah Brent Design, New York City and Los Angeles-based interior design studios, which launched in 2012. The television host imparts his knowledge in The Space That Keeps You, his interior design book which “explores what gives spaces meaning”.

Brent has been married to fellow high-profile interior designer and author Nate Berkus since 2014, and the pair share two children, Poppy and Oskar, who were welcomed into the world via surrogacy.

Before being confirmed as the newest member of the Fab Five, the 40-year-old said he was “open” to appearing on the series.

“I’m open to anything. I love those boys. I’m friends with them, and I’ve got a lot of respect for what the show does and what it represents,” Brent said to People in February 2024. “It’s what matters most to me about design, so you never know. I’m open to anything that life presents.”

Despite the seemingly turbulent context surrounding the series, the Architectural Digest 100 23 honoree insisted “there’s no drama” with his co-stars.

Why did Bobby Berk leave Queer Eye?

Former series interior designer Bobby Berk announced in November 2023 that he was leaving Queer Eye after six years. He said via a statement at the time that his choice to leave was made with “a heavy heart”.

At the time, Berk didn’t provide a reason for his departure, but did say his decision was “a necessary one”. However, speculation was rife his departure could be due to some alleged drama between himself and other co-stars.

At the end of last year, fans of the series discovered that Berk was allegedly not following France on Instagram or tagging him in group pictures from the show. In a January 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Berk addressed the speculation head-on.

“Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing. And nothing romantic, just to clarify that,” he told the outlet.

However, he remained that his decision to leave was due to already confirming “multiple projects” outside of the show before the series was renewed for season nine.

Queer Eye returns for season nine on Netflix on 11 December.