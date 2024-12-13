Tom Daley has announced his first major career move since retiring from diving and is set to lead a new knitting show.

This summer, Daley announced his retirement from competitive diving after winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. The five-time Olympic medal winner said that he was “emotional” being on the diving board at the Olympics for the final time, but that it felt like “the right time to call it a day”.

But fans can expect more Daley goodness where that came from, as the star has announced a new role.

The LGBTQ+ advocate is set to host a new knitting competition series on Channel 4 with the working title of Game of Wool. The series will be filmed in rural Scotland, which harks back to the country’s knitting and wool heritage.

The knitting enthusiast first made headlines with his crafting skills at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, after he got his needles and wool out whilst in the stands.

The series marks Daley’s first major presenting role in what is set to be the UK’s first TV knitting competition. He’ll be overseeing 10 ambitious knitters who will take on challenges in a series of eight episodes. The knitters will tackle two challenges – a complex group knit project in teams, as well as an individual knit to test their skill sets.

The contestants will be creating crafts and larger-than-life sculptures, all created with wool. Not only will they create clothing, but also jewellery, home accessories, furniture, sculptures, and even “yarn bombing” – a type of street art which covers public objects with knit or crochet.

As well as Daley, creatives Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell – known for knitting for fashion houses like Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith and more – will be putting the contestants through their paces as judges on the series.

By the end of the competition, just one contestant will win the title of the first-ever Game of Wool champion.

Daley said via a press release: “I am very excited, and slightly nervous, to be taking on my first ever hosting role on a project that encompasses everything I’m passionate about. I adore all things knitting and encourage everyone to pick up some knitting needles and give it a go! I cannot wait to see the creations our knitters will weave together, and hope this inspires people at home to get involved too!”

Casting for Game of Wool is now open. You can apply here.