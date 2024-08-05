Just like he did at the Tokyo Olympics, diver Tom Daley has made headlines this year not just because of his athletic ability, but also because of his next-level knitting skills.

After Daley finished competing at the Paris Olympics, he was spotted in the spectator stands of other events knitting – well – what turned out to be an entire jumper, apparently.

He finished knitting the jumper last week, modelling it on TikTok and Instagram.

The jumper is blue with a red collar, sleeves, and hem. On the front, it says “Paris 24” with the Eiffel Tower serving as the “a” in Paris while the hem features the Union Jack and the French flag side-by-side.

Daley also personalised the jumper with his initials on one sleeve and the number five on the other sleeve to reflect the fact that Paris is Daley’s fifth Olympic Games – or maybe that he won his fifth Olympic medal earlier this week alongside his diving partner Noah Williams.

The back also has “Daley” written in capital letters.

You may like to watch

On TikTok, a video showing Daley shirtless and putting on the finished product to show it off to his fans received over five million views and nearly 800,000 likes.

In the video, he said: “It’s Tom here and I just wanted to do the reveal of my sweater that I’ve been making while here, in Paris. It’s far too hot to be wearing this in Paris but I thought I’d do a little reveal of all the things I’ve been making.”

On Instagram, the same video received over one million likes and countless comments from fans marvelling at his knitting prowess and the speed with which he made the jumper, having only been in Paris a few short weeks.

Daley had already teased the jumper by revealing a sketch of its design in July on his knitting-inspired Instagram account, @madewithlovebytomdaley.

He captioned the sketch with: “My 5th Olympics is underway! I just wanted to jump in here and say a big thank you for all the support, and to let you know that we have so many exciting things coming up for #madewithlove!”

Daley won a silver medal this year, to add to three bronze medals and one gold medal that he has won over the course of his diving career.

At 30, Daley became the oldest diver to win an Olympic medal in the men’s synchronised platform event this year.

You can read all of our Paris Olympics 2024 coverage here.