Japanese LGBTQ+ dating show The Boyfriend will return for season two on Netflix.

Following the likes of I Kissed A Boy, I Kissed A Girl and Queer Love: The Ultimatum, season two of the queer dating show will drop on Netflix next year. The streaming platform announced the news on X on Sunday (15 December).

The Boyfriend is Japan’s first same-sex reality dating show and season one featured gay and bisexual Japanese and East Asian looking for a romantic connection.

It followed a group of men living together in beachside accommodation where they had to foster connections with one another while running a coffee truck.

Executive producer Dai Ota said: “Thanks to the love from our viewers, it is exciting to return for a new season. Being the first same-sex romance reality show in Japan, we paid careful attention to ensure that the story is an authentic portrayal of these relationships.

“In season one, we showed not just romance but their friendship and meaningful connections with one another, which I believe touched the hearts of fans around the world.

“In season two, we will continue to showcase their compassion and stories of growth, with more unique perspectives and backstories.”

Over the past two years, courts in Japan have ruled that the ban on same-sex marriage violated the country’s constitution.

No air date for season two of The Boyfriend has been given yet.

