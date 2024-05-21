Dannii Minogue has confirmed that her hit dating show I Kissed a Boy will be returning for a second season.

The announcement follows the news that the series, and its follow-up I Kissed a Girl, will be shown on Hulu in the US.

The UK’s first lesbian dating show, I Kissed a Girl, began to air on the BBC earlier this month, leaving viewers pining for more episodes of I Kissed a Boy.

And on Tuesday (21 May), Minogue wrote on X/Twitter that she will be back to play Cupid to a new set of lads.

The two shows are set to feature as part of Hulu Has Pride series, Deadline reported.

I Kissed a Girl, which can be seen on BBC Three and iPlayer, will finish its current run before being added to Hulu later this year. I Kissed a Boy will be available on the US streaming service from 15 June.

You may like to watch

The show, as described by the BBC, “sees 10 singles, who are matched up, meet for the first time… with a kiss. No small talk. No swiping on apps. Just one kiss to test out their chemistry straightaway. Will it be a polite peck? Or a passionate snog? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love?”

Minogue said: “I am so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play cupid. I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the masseria doors open… there are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. Be sure that I’ll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love.”

The cast of I Kissed A Boy were among the winners at the PinkNews Awards 2023. (Credit: PinkNews)

The singer previously told PinkNews that she would be open to hosting a similar dating show for trans and non-binary people.

Last October, the cast of I Kissed A Boy appeared at the PinkNews Awards to pick up their accolade for the screen moment of the year.

Casting for the new series is underway and applicants can apply on the BBC’s take part page or by using the programme’s application form.

Details of when the show will be aired will be announced at a later date.

I Kissed a Girl continues on Sunday nights on BBC Three and iPlayer in the UK.